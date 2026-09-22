Ex-Charlotte Councilwoman Gets 10 Months For COVID Fraud

By Hayley Fowler ( September 22, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A former city council member in Charlotte, North Carolina, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 months in federal prison on one count of wire fraud conspiracy after prosecutors said she submitted sham applications for COVID-19 relief funds with her two daughters....
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