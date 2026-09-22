Fla. Justices Seek No-Pay Discipline In Judge's Ethics Case

By Madison Arnold ( September 22, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to sign off on a public reprimand and suspension for a state judge who admitted to ethics violations in connection with her election campaign, saying it would do so only if the suspension was without pay....
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