No Play For NCAA Athletes Challenging Eligibility Rule
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( September 22, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia judge has denied a request by 15 college athletes who graduated from high school in 2022 for an order allowing them to participate in college sports while they challenge their exclusion from a new NCAA rule granting five years of eligibility for competition....
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