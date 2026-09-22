8th Circ. Asked To Nix Fraud Tax Credit Suit, $90M Judgment

By Zak Kostro ( September 22, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A man accused of helping form a sham limited liability company that fraudulently received millions in alternative fuel mixture tax credits asked the Eighth Circuit on Tuesday to reverse a judgment of more than $90 million against him, saying he shouldn't be personally liable for the company's conduct....
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