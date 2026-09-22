CFTC Warns Prediction Platforms Of 'Mention Market' Risks

By Aislinn Keely ( September 22, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday warned prediction market operators that offering wagers on whether a person will say certain words, interact with someone or attend an event comes with heightened manipulation risks that platforms must address before listing....
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