9th Circ. Rejects Squatter's-Rights Claim On Dead Baby's Name

By Brandon Lowrey ( September 23, 2026, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Walter Glenn Primrose testified at trial that he stole a dead baby's name to escape debt and threats in the 1980s and used it for three decades — even joining the U.S. Coast Guard and becoming a defense contractor — before his arrest and convictions. This week, the Ninth Circuit rejected Primrose's novel claim that his identity theft convictions can't stand because he has squatter's rights over the infant's identity....