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A&O Leads Airtel Money's London Float In IPO Market Boost

By Najiyya Budaly ( September 23, 2026, 10:58 AM BST) -- African financial technology company Airtel Money said Wednesday that it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange's main market, in a move that could help revive the moribund U.K. IPO market....

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