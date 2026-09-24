CAT Says £56M Cartel Distribution Plan Maximizes Take-Up

By Isabel Jackson ( September 24, 2026, 6:28 PM BST) -- The Competition Appeal Tribunal has said a plan to distribute a £56 million ($74 million) class action settlement is a "fair, reasonable and practical mechanism" for compensating consumers and businesses affected by a vehicle-shipping price-fixing cartel....
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