Vividion Investor Wants IP Suit Over $2B Bayer Deal Revived
By Jarek Rutz ( September 23, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- CHP III LP urged the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday to revive its suit over allegedly diverted intellectual property in Vividion Therapeutics Inc.'s $2 billion sale to Bayer Corp., while the defendants argued the investor is trying to turn a corporate injury into a direct stockholder claim that did not survive the merger....
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