Board Eases Burden Over Migrant Drug Use Admission

By Ganesh Setty ( September 23, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals upheld an immigration judge's decision finding a Mexican national ineligible for status adjustment because he had admitted to possessing and using cocaine, finding no obligation to first inform him of the offense's particular legal elements....
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