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Chinese Medicinal Chemical Exporter Faces Triple-Digit Duty

By Dylan Moroses ( September 23, 2026, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A pharmaceutical compound imported from China has been found to have been subsidized, and at least one exporter of the goods in question could face triple-digit retroactive countervailing duties, according to a notice issued Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Commerce....

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