SPAC Settlements Drove Down Chancery Deal Values In 2025

By Jessica Corso ( September 24, 2026, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A surge in the number of settlements in the Delaware Chancery Court last year was driven by the end of litigation against special purpose acquisition vehicles, but settling investors received less money than at any point in the past five years, Cornerstone Research has said in a new report....
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