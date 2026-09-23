Newman's Roadblocks Guide Judicial Conduct Reform Bill

By Dani Kass ( September 23, 2026, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Conduct and Disability Act has worked well in allowing the judicial branch to govern itself for nearly 50 years, but the ongoing suspension of Federal Circuit Judge Pauline Newman has exposed gaps that could be addressed with newly introduced legislation, attorneys say....
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