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Illinois Swipe-Fee Ban Also Blocked For Federal Credit Unions

By Celeste Bott ( September 23, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge expanded an order blocking the state from enforcing its landmark ban on tax-and-tip swipe fees against most banks, ruling that an injunction she granted earlier this year extends to federal credit unions in light of a new federal rule that authorizes them to collect interchange fees....

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