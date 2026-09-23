Google Ex-Executive Says Bias Led To Layoff

By Benjamin Morse ( September 23, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A former Google sales executive hit the tech giant with a lawsuit in Colorado state court claiming it pushed him out because of his age and retaliated after he complained that his manager was discriminating against him based on his age, sex and religion....
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