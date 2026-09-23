NY Judge Dismisses States' DOGE Treasury Data Access Suit
By Rae Ann Varona ( September 23, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Wednesday tossed several states' lawsuit that challenged Department of Government Efficiency staff access to U.S. Department of the Treasury data, saying DOGE's dissolution rendered the states' access claims moot and that they failed to allege that any federal funding due to them was ultimately canceled....
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