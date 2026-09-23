Nursing Facility Operator To Pay $1M In FCA Settlement

By Julie Manganis ( September 23, 2026, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The operators of a group of skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts will pay $1 million to settle allegations that they overbilled Medicare and Medicaid by inflating the level of care patients needed, federal and state prosecutors announced Wednesday....
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