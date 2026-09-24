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Times Square Pot Shop Says Lender Broke NY Law

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 24, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The owner of marijuana dispensary The Daily Green in New York's Times Square is asking a state court to free him from a predatory and illegal loan that required his cannabis license as collateral, saying the lender is demanding $45 million, almost 10 times what he borrowed, and plans to auction off control of the shop to get it....

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