DOJ Policy Creates New Defense For Physicians, Health Cos.
By Jose Vela ( September 29, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has revised its enforcement policy governing how its attorneys may use agency guidance in civil and criminal cases. The Sept. 18 revisions to the Justice Manual make clear that the DOJ must base enforcement actions on violations of binding legal requirements, not simply on allegations that a person or organization failed to follow agency guidance....
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