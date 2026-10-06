SEC's Shareholder Activism Role After The '26 Proxy Season

By Kai Liekefett, Derek Zaba and Eric Goodwin ( October 6, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- In remarks on July 9, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins argued that the staff's decision not to issue substantive responses to most exclusions of Securities Exchange Act Rule 14a-8 proposals served as a "proof of concept" for the SEC's role in shareholder proposals.[1] In his view, giving market participants more responsibility for applying the proxy rules and resolving disputes about them did not result in chaos, but instead led to more productive engagement between companies and their shareholders....