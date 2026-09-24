Bitcoin Miner Loses Bid To Revive Detroit Lease Claim
By Isaac Monterose ( September 24, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge refused to revive a bitcoin miner's breach of contract claim against a Detroit landlord who was accused of wrongfully turning off electrical power for the cryptocurrency company while it was in the process of terminating its lease....
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