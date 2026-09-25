Insurer Owes Fla. Condo $1.4M For Irma Damage, Interest

By Danielle Ferguson ( September 25, 2026, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said an insurer must pay about $1.4 million to a condominium association to fulfill an appraisal award for property damage from Hurricane Irma, finding the insurer must also pay prejudgment interest on the remaining balance....
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