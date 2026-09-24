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Foster Care Abuse Claims Against Mich. Facility Can Proceed

By Melanie Dorsey ( September 24, 2026, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A former resident of a Michigan foster care facility can continue pursuing several claims alleging he was sexually and physically abused as a teenager at a Flint children's center, while also pursuing a First Amendment retaliation claim against Genesee County law enforcement officials who allegedly threatened him when he tried to report the abuse, a Michigan federal judge ruled....

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