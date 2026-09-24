SC Judge Wants Clarity On Opioid 'Bodily Injury' Coverage
By Danielle Ferguson ( September 24, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge said Thursday she is likely to ask the state supreme court to weigh in on whether certain language in a pharmaceutical company's insurance policies applies only to identified individuals in underlying opioid-epidemic related lawsuits....
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