Judge Suggests No Injunction In Whirlpool Patent Suit
By Elliot Weld ( September 25, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal magistrate judge has recommended not to grant an injunction to kitchen appliance company Whirlpool Corp. against Samsung in a case alleging the latter infringed patents covering dishwasher racks, finding there were "substantial questions" over whether the accused products were actually infringing and whether two of the patents were valid....
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