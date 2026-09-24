Ill. Justices Mull Closed Arb. For Chicago Police Misconduct
By Celeste Bott ( September 24, 2026, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Illinois Supreme Court justices wrestled Thursday with whether the city of Chicago's history of publicly adjudicating allegations of the most serious police misconduct can establish a statewide public policy requiring open proceedings, while questioning a city police union on why transparency and promoting trust in law enforcement don't justify public attendance....
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