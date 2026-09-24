$16M Coinbase Crypto Thief 'Lolimfeelingevil' Gets 12 Yrs.

By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 24, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A 23-year-old Brooklyn man who drained some 100 Coinbase accounts of $16 million by posing as a representative for the cryptocurrency exchange and bragged online about his heists was sentenced in state court Wednesday to 12 years behind bars, according to prosecutors....
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