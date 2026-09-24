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Ga. Judicial Administrative Leader To Retire After 11 Years

By Emily Johnson ( September 24, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Georgia's judicial administrative office director, who is retiring in October after working at the office for 27 years, said recently at her final judicial council meeting that she led amid a pandemic, budget cuts, leadership changes in state government and a cyberattack....

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