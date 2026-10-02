2nd Circ. Forges Own Path In Limited Partner Tax Ruling

By Kat Lucero ( October 2, 2026, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit's decision limiting a self-employment tax break for limited partners with significant managerial roles reached a conclusion similar to that of a recent Fifth Circuit ruling, but practitioners said notable differences between them create a split requiring resolution by the IRS, the U.S. Supreme Court or Congress....
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