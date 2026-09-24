Parents Say Hospital Forced Them To Drive Home Dead Infant

By Rachel Riley ( September 24, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Washington couple claims staff at Salem Hospital in Oregon left them with no choice but to drive their 8-month-old son's body back home to Seattle after he suddenly died during a medical emergency, according to a $10 million negligence lawsuit the family filed in Oregon state court....
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