UDR Settles Wash. AG's Claims Of Illegal Rent Hikes

By Isaac Monterose ( September 25, 2026, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Multifamily real estate investment trust UDR Inc. will pay more than $1.6 million in order to settle a suit filed by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, which accused the REIT in state court of illegally hiking rents on its tenants....
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