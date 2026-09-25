US Backs Elon Musk In €120M EU Digital Transparency Case
By Sophia Dourou ( September 25, 2026, 2:38 PM BST) -- The U.S. has announced it will join Elon Musk in a bid to overturn a €120 million ($137 million) fine imposed by the European Commission on social media platform X for breaching the bloc's digital transparency rules....
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