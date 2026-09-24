Congressional Probes Raise Legal, 'Reputational' Risks
By Phillip Bantz ( September 24, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- An array of companies and executives may face investigations over their dealings with the Trump administration if Democrats take control of Congress, raising the possibility that some may refuse to comply. But experts say holding out hope for a mass pardon or expecting the Justice Department not to pursue contempt charges is a risky bet....
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