Buzzkill For Big Sipz As BuzzBallz Gets Big Domain Row Win

By Craig Clough ( September 24, 2026, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed Big Sipz maker Patco Brands' remaining counterclaims against rival BuzzBallz on Thursday, finding that its "Big Sipz" trademark was not distinctive when BuzzBallz acquired two related web domains and redirected visitors to its own site....
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