Del. Ruling Tests Limits Of Conflicted-Deal Safe Harbors

By Maeve O’Connor, Gordon Moodie and Eric Juergens ( September 28, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 26, the Delaware Court of Chancery handed down a significant decision in Dodiya v. Franklin, applying the new safe harbors of amended Delaware General Corporation Law Section 144 to a challenged transaction. The win at the pleading stage went to the plaintiff.[1]...
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