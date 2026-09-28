Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Del. Ruling Tests Limits Of Conflicted-Deal Safe Harbors

By Maeve O’Connor, Gordon Moodie and Eric Juergens ( September 28, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 26, the Delaware Court of Chancery handed down a significant decision in Dodiya v. Franklin, applying the new safe harbors of amended Delaware General Corporation Law Section 144 to a challenged transaction. The win at the pleading stage went to the plaintiff.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies