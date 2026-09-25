DC Circ. Judges Clash Over Fate Of Deported Venezuelans
By Nadia Dreid ( September 25, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges did not see eye to eye during oral arguments Friday as the federal government attempted to overturn an order requiring it to facilitate the return of Venezuelan nationals it deported after a court told it not to....
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