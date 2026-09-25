UK CMA Raises Concerns Over Macquarie Energy Meters Deal
By Bryan Koenig ( September 25, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- United Kingdom antitrust officials threatened Friday to launch an in-depth probe into Macquarie Asset Management's planned purchase of the country's largest analog gas metering service company for commercial customers, unless they address concerns about overlap with another gas metering company in which Macquarie has a controlling interest....
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