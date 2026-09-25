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Mich. Wineries Say Appeal Bid Would Delay Event Dispute

By Susan Smiley ( September 25, 2026, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A group of Michigan wineries has opposed Peninsula Township's request for an interlocutory appeal in its ongoing suit over hosting special events, arguing that the township is attempting to improperly bypass a Michigan federal court's earlier rulings and delay the case. ...

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