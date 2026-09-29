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Expert Analysis

Preparing For Broader Calif. Rules On PE Healthcare Deals

By Vanessa Burrows, Lindsey Bohl and Evan Miller ( September 29, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 22, California's Office of Health Care Affordability filed emergency regulations with the state's Office of Administrative Law that, if approved, would implement a 2026 law that expanded OHCA's review authority....

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