Employment Authority: Justices To Weigh Scrapping Bias Test
By MJ Koo ( September 25, 2026, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on two petitions asking the U.S. Supreme Court to scrap the McDonnell Douglas test for evaluating workplace discrimination cases, the end of a nearly 40-year court monitorship of the Teamsters and a new Connecticut law barring cannabis employers from counting tips toward the minimum wage....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.