Okla. Meat Processor Stinks, Neighbors Say

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 25, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Residents of a small town in Oklahoma say they are being "physically invaded by noxious odors" wafting from a meat processing plant owned by ESRO Food Group, according to a proposed federal class action lawsuit that claims the smell has harmed more than 1,300 nearby homes....
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