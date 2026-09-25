Fla. Judge Keeps Fraud Claims In Aluminum Smelter Dispute

By David Minsky ( September 25, 2026, 11:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday trimmed a counterclaim brought against a private investment fund accused of secretly trying to take over an aluminum smelting plant, but allowed the facility owners' claims alleging they were defrauded into disclosing confidential information that would be used to force an acquisition. ...
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