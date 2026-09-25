COVID Testing Co.'s Ex-COO Pleads Guilty In $500M Fraud
By Craig Clough ( September 25, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The former chief operating officer of a COVID-19 testing company pled guilty in Michigan federal court to a healthcare fraud conspiracy allegedly involving more than $500 million in fraudulent insurance claims for services that were not performed as billed....
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