Dems Press DOD Over Delayed Pay For Trans Troops
By Courtney Bublé ( September 25, 2026, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A group of House Democrats is calling on the U.S. Department of Defense to ensure that transgender service members ousted from the military under the Trump administration receive their separation payment....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.