Mayer Brown Expands Insurance Deals Team With Sidley Hire

By Jack Rodgers ( September 28, 2026, 12:32 PM EDT) -- A former Sidley Austin LLP partner who spent the past 12 years with the firm has moved to Mayer Brown LLP to work with corporate and securities matters and the firm's global insurance practice, according to a recent announcement....
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