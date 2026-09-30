3rd Circ. Ruling Shows ADA Limits Amid Worker Misconduct

By Jason Kaufman and Mallory Campbell ( September 30, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- In a helpful decision for employers, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit provided important guidance on how employers should handle leave and accommodation requests, particularly where employee misconduct is involved....
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