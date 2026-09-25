Unions, Feds Settle Suit Over Gov't Shutdown Layoffs

By Katherine Smith ( September 25, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A coalition of labor unions and the U.S. Department of Justice have agreed to settle claims in a dispute challenging the layoffs of federal employees that occurred during the 2025 government shutdown, according to an agreement filed by the parties....
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