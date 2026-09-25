CPSC Told To Explain Warning Against Weighted Baby Blankets

By Lauren Berg ( September 25, 2026, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday sent Dreamland Baby Co.'s dispute over the Consumer Product Safety Commission's warning against weighted blankets and swaddles for infants back to the agency, saying it didn't adequately explain its stance or its refusal to retract it....
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