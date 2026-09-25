SEC Says Md. Woman Illegally Traded On FDA Approval Info
By Sydney Price ( September 25, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The SEC accused a Maryland resident of trading on nonpublic information she received from an insider ahead of the FDA's 2023 denial of a new drug application for a depression treatment submitted by Sage Therapeutics Inc. that caused the company's shares to lose over half of their value....
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