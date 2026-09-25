Dems Revive Resolution To Boost Support For Working Moms

By Benjamin Morse ( September 25, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers announced Friday that they have reintroduced a resolution calling for expanded paid leave, child care support and other federal policies aimed at helping mothers remain in the workforce and addressing economic disparities facing working moms....
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